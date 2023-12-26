Vulcan Forged PYR Price Up 30% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $223.91 million and approximately $89.22 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $8.24 or 0.00018924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00023941 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,530.12 or 1.00006915 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011967 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00010041 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00151291 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 7.11450485 USD and is up 5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $18,779,515.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

