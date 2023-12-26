Wagner Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 66.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 122,969 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II accounts for 1.1% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $69,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. SFI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $138,000.

NYSE:FCT opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

