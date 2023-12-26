Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $409,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,828,000 after purchasing an additional 105,738,745 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000.

CIBR opened at $53.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $54.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1658 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

