Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $9.54 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,813 shares during the period. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.15% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF worth $9,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 53.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF stock opened at $54.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $927.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.32. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $54.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.75.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.