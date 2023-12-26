Wagner Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 19,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.28. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.