Wagner Wealth Management LLC Purchases 552 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IJR stock opened at $108.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average of $97.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $109.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

