Wagner Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 55.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

MHI stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.03. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $9.53.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,763 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $48,490.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,373,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,015,356.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 745,506 shares of company stock worth $5,698,405 over the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

