Wagner Wealth Management LLC Takes $380,000 Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 242.5% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 375,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after acquiring an additional 265,842 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 1,077,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day moving average of $48.84. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $53.06.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.