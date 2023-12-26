Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.87

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.87 and last traded at $108.74, with a volume of 15762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WD. Wedbush lifted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.15.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.11). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.21%.

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $1,408,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,870,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $919,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,535,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $1,408,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,870,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $11,950,100. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WD. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 168.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walker & Dunlop

(Get Free Report)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.