Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,113 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.48. 1,165,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,300,524. The company has a market cap of $421.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.76. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 885,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total value of $138,201,592.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,094,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,393,021,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,493,089 shares of company stock valued at $544,456,070. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.