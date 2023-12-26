Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,768 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 8,360 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of 3D Systems worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,264,006 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $169,687,000 after purchasing an additional 277,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,588,454 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $226,656,000 after buying an additional 130,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,829,739 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $62,494,000 after buying an additional 50,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,796,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $96,685,000 after buying an additional 29,582 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.8% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,765,703 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $37,393,000 after buying an additional 139,036 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

3D Systems Stock Performance

Shares of DDD traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.52. The stock had a trading volume of 518,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,740. The firm has a market cap of $869.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.25. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $12.67.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $123.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas W. Erickson acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,658.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

