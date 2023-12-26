Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 568,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 168,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 265,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 119,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,378,354. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

