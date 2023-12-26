Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $17,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 41,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,452,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 423,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,699,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 20,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.66. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $61.90.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

