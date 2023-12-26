Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Purchases 435 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 2.0% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $19,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 399.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,849,000 after buying an additional 56,278 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,730. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $320.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

