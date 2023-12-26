Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 4,232 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on INVH. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 169,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,953,849. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.65%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

