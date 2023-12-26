Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 1.4% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,352. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $179.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.62. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

