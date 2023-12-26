Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.49. The stock had a trading volume of 306,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,140. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.62. The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WM

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.