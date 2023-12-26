Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Rating Increased to Buy at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WM. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Waste Management from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Waste Management stock opened at $176.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.70. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $179.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

