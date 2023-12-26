Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $125.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.83.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $110.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.56. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $112.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at $29,188,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,689 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,809,000 after buying an additional 216,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,011,000 after purchasing an additional 344,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,230,000 after purchasing an additional 114,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,714,000 after purchasing an additional 121,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also

