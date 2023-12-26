Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Plans $0.09 Dividend

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0863 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of WINC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.92. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,669. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.41. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $24.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 3,098.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,062 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of USD-denominated, short-term corporate debt securities issued by US or foreign entities. WINC was launched on Feb 7, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

