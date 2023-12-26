Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Receives $252.54 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.54.

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter valued at about $29,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

WTW opened at $240.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.13. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

