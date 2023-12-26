Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Stock Position Lowered by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy makes up 1.3% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $231,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,972,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,620,000 after buying an additional 999,186 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $62.47. The company had a trading volume of 361,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,301. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $72.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

