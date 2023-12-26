XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XOMA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

XOMA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22. XOMA has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $23.51. The firm has a market cap of $211.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.54.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). XOMA had a negative net margin of 636.27% and a negative return on equity of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in XOMA by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in XOMA by 81.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in XOMA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in XOMA by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

