Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, December 28th

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Free Report) shares are set to split on the morning of Thursday, December 28th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, December 28th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, December 28th.

Yamaha Motor stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.93. Yamaha Motor has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Yamaha Motor will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

