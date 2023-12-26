ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $799,281.59

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 15.8% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $799,281.59 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0861 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00073727 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00039219 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00026407 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

