Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Trading 4.6% Higher

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.28. 197,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 556,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Zymeworks Stock Up 8.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $743.40 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.14. Zymeworks had a return on equity of 44.62% and a net margin of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Zymeworks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 371.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,105 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 33.3% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 10,087,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 492.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 906,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 753,308 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at $5,823,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 742.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 727,934 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, colorectal, and endometrial cancers; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.