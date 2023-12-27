10,585 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $223,124,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,895,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $158,520,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $135,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on KVUE. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.43. 3,645,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,741,350. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.07.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

