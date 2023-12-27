145,074 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Acquired by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 145,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,061,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $178,208,000 after acquiring an additional 44,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,694,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,641,000 after purchasing an additional 879,976 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,120,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 646.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,187,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,335,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KBE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.51. 386,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,183,755. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $50.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

