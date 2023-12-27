14,600 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Acquired by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.60. 224,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,851. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.72.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

