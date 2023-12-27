20,426 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,426 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,000. NIKE comprises 0.9% of SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 67.2% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 27.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 60.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.94.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,679,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,266. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.71 and a 200 day moving average of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $163.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

