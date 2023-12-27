23,820 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000. Pinnacle West Capital comprises 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.07. The company had a trading volume of 202,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,571. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $68.55 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on PNW shares. Barclays cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

