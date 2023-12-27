25 LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

25 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 25 LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 312.4% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.44. 45,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $29.61.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

