3,070 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Bought by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $5,452,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $3,020,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE BA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.87. 884,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,671,102. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.43. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $159.03 billion, a PE ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.