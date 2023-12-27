402 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Purchased by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,403,000 after buying an additional 56,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ASML by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,307,000 after acquiring an additional 83,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 5.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,949,000 after purchasing an additional 72,259 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $795.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $760.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $672.14 and a 200-day moving average of $667.80. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $529.01 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The company has a market capitalization of $300.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

