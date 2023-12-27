455 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Bought by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGK. CX Institutional boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,996,000 after acquiring an additional 34,352 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $426,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $259.97. 88,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,254. The company has a 50 day moving average of $244.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $261.78.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

