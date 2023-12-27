48,821 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 48,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises approximately 0.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.61.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.74. 508,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,696. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 279.17%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

