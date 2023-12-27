811,377 Shares in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 811,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,889,000. CX Institutional owned about 3.01% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $80,616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,883,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 507,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after purchasing an additional 308,864 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 41.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 772,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 226,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 694,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 189,550 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWS opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $487.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.81. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12 month low of $17.22 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

