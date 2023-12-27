ABCMETA Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $725,614.44 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $725,614.44 and approximately $14.61 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00021978 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,112.79 or 0.99992288 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012147 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010650 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.97 or 0.00192426 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000725 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $22.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

