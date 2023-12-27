ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives $20.15 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.15.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,210 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $76,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 5,210 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $76,066.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,925.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 190,471 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $2,790,400.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,779,642.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 436,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,462 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,907,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,449,000 after purchasing an additional 379,155 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,531,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,241 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,739,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.45.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $119.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

