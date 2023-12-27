Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 60,264 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $94,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,361,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,921,000 after purchasing an additional 26,855,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after buying an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,390,000 after buying an additional 1,111,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,535,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,174,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,196. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.72.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Buffett keeps buying Occidental Petroleum, should you?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- The truth behind NIO’s 60.0% upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.