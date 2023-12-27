Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases 9,557 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,691.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 28,146,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,148,000 after buying an additional 27,785,147 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,854,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,389,000 after buying an additional 4,485,896 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after buying an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $189,785,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
VCIT stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,770. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.62. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.66.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
