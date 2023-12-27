Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 3,151 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.90. 1,248,423 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.