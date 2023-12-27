Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.40

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.40 and last traded at $51.08, with a volume of 8140583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Affirm Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 35.74% and a negative net margin of 52.58%. The business had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at $63,748,778.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Affirm by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 9.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Affirm by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile



Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

