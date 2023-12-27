AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:AGNCP opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

