AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
AGNC Investment Price Performance
NASDAQ:AGNCP opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28.
About AGNC Investment
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AGNC Investment
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- The truth behind NIO’s 60.0% upside
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Liquidia: Court victory the awakening of an industry giant?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- T-Mobile is suddenly the industry gem with analyst target boosts
Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.