Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Hits New 52-Week High at $128.43

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $128.43 and last traded at $128.12, with a volume of 93039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

Allegion Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.37.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 55.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 123.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 46.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 153.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

