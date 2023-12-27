Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 127,258 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,020 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 127,258 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.6% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 47,561 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,783,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE DIS opened at $90.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a PE ratio of 71.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

