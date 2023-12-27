Amazon Com Inc. Sells 1,177,000 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Amazon Com Inc. decreased its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,741,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,177,000 shares during the quarter. Air Transport Services Group accounts for approximately 6.2% of Amazon Com Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Amazon Com Inc. owned 0.18% of Air Transport Services Group worth $265,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Transport Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Transport Services Group news, President Michael L. Berger purchased 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,844.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 52,354 shares in the company, valued at $764,891.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.32. 254,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.29.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $523.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.