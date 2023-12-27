Amber Rudd Purchases 1,558 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Amber Rudd acquired 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £2,196.78 ($2,791.33).

Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 25th, Amber Rudd acquired 1,169 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 157 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £1,835.33 ($2,332.06).

LON:CNA traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 142.40 ($1.81). 7,816,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,144,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 82.54 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 173.70 ($2.21). The company has a market cap of £7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 150.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 144.26.

CNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 200 ($2.54) to GBX 205 ($2.60) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 145.50 ($1.85).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

