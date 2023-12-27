AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $197.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. AMCON Distributing has a 12 month low of $154.04 and a 12 month high of $249.99. The company has a market cap of $124.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.08.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $692.52 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 3.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of AMCON Distributing by 139.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AMCON Distributing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AMCON Distributing during the second quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

