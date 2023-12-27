Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.80.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Amdocs

Amdocs Stock Up 0.7 %

DOX stock opened at $88.56 on Friday. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,962,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,256,000 after purchasing an additional 75,733 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,041,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,493,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,153,000 after acquiring an additional 621,962 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,384,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,683,000 after purchasing an additional 115,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Amdocs by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,109,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.